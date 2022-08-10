Richard Keogh sends honest message to Blackpool supporters following Ipswich move

Richard Keogh has delivered a message to Blackpool supporters following his exit from the Championship club.

The Irish international spent one season with the Tangerines having arrived last summer after a short stint with Huddersfield Town.

The defender quickly became a fan favourite during his time at Bloomfield Road, going on to compete in 29 league games under Neil Critchley.

Keogh has shared his love and admiration for the club, showing gratitude to the fans who welcomed him into the club last year, as well as the players and staff that he worked alongside.

The 35-year old has departed for Ipswich Town, but believes he will always hold fond memories of his time with the Seasiders.

“Had an amazing year with you guys @BlackpoolFC,” wrote Keogh, via his Twitter account.

“Loved every minute of it. WIll forever be in my memory as one of my favourite seasons.

“Many thanks to the fans, the staff and all the players.”

Keogh did not feature in either of Blackpool’s opening league games under Michael Appleton due to an injury suffered during a pre-season friendly against Everton.

He has returned to Ipswich having come through the academy at the start of his career.

The Verdict

Not often will a player make such an impact with a club in such a short space of time, but Keogh settled into Blackpool so smoothly upon his arrival.

But a return to Ipswich is a fond way for him to close out his career having left the club 19 years ago.

He still has plenty to offer to Kieran McKenna’s side over the course of the one-year deal that he has signed.

Once he can get back up to full fitness he can show League One that he is still capable of competing to a very high standard.