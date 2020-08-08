Richard Keogh sends farewell message to Derby County fans

Richard Keogh has posted a farewell message for Derby County supporters after he completed his move to MK Dons on Friday.

The defender had a number of great moments during his time at the Rams, and the former captain of the club will have been disappointed to end his stay with Derby, the way he did.

To the Derby County fans pic.twitter.com/0GaYiNvdb3 — Richard Keogh (@RichardKeogh_6) August 7, 2020

Throughout his message to the Rams supporters, Keogh expressed that he’d always be a Ram and that his love for the club remained unconditional.

Now, the defender will be looking to get back playing on a regular basis after leaving Derby and joining MK Dons on a free transfer.

Keogh guided Derby into the play-offs on numerous occasions, but could never quite fulfil the dream of playing Premier League football with the club, although his continuity within the team was always something that was admired by the supporters and squad members.

Can you get 100% in this Derby County quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 12 A v Bristol City 0-2 2-1 1-2 3-3

The Verdict

It’s a touching tribute to his time at the club, although his actions that led to him leaving the club have somewhat marred what could have been a great send off for the defender.

Now, he’ll aim to rebuild his career at MK Dons and try and earn some of his reputation back after a terrible year for the player.

Keogh will still be remembered by some Derby fans as a club legend and for all the good he did during his time with the Rams, however the incidents of this season will be hard to forget for many a Derby supporter – and that is a shame for the ageing defender.