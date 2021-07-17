Richard Keogh sends Blackpool message after completing transfer

Defender Richard Keogh has taken to Twitter to underline how pleased he is to be joining Blackpool as they embark on their return to the Sky Bet Championship this coming season.

The centre-half has featured for the likes of MK Dons and Huddersfield Town since his Derby County exit but both were rather short-term stints and he’ll be looking forward to now settling at Bloomfield Road, and providing an experienced voice to a Tangerines side that is full of good young players but perhaps needs some extra Championship nouse.

Certainly, he seems pleased to be joining the Seasiders:

Excited to sign for @BlackpoolFC. Looking forward to the start of the season. Thanking you all for the warm welcome 🍊#UTMP — Richard Keogh (@RichardKeogh_6) July 17, 2021

The Verdict

There’s no reason why this shouldn’t be a good deal for all involved.

Neil Critchley has done a wonderful job at Blackpool and the success he has enjoyed there has largely been based on giving good young players a chance to shine either on loan from clubs higher up or ones he’s picked up himself.

However, experience is also an important asset to have and as the Tangerines head into the Championship someone like Keogh should be able to impart some valuable knowledge on those around him.

It’s low-cost, too, and so there’s lots to suggest that this agreement will work out nicely for all parties.

