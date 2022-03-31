Richard Keogh reveals what he adds off the pitch at Blackpool

Richard Keogh has had a tough time at Blackpool recently being sidelined since the start of February due to an injury on his calf.

However, the international break has come at a good time for the defender who will have had time to recover.

Keogh will be hoping he will be fit enough to return to action this weekend as his side host Nottingham Forest, rivals of his former side Derby County.

However regardless of whether or not he can have an impact on the pitch this weekend, Keogh feels as though he is still able to contribute to the side as he told BBC Radio Lancashire (via The Gazette): “It’s great for me to be around the lads as much as possible and being around it as a senior player and helping the manager when I can.

“I’d love to be out there playing, of course, but the lads have been doing well and we’ve produced some good performances in recent weeks.

“It’s tough watching, I must admit, when you’re watching it more as a fan I guess. When you’re not he pitch you feel like you can control things a little bit more.

“When you see certain actions, it can be a bit scary but it’s nice to see it from a different angle.”

Keogh also feels as though the participation from the sidelines is something his manager Neil Critchley is also encouraging him to do as he said: “I often come down at half-time and help in any way I can with little things I’ve seen and the gaffer encourages that, so I’m just trying to make best use of myself as possible.”

With nine games still to go for the Seasiders and the hope of making the play-offs where they currently sit nine points away from, Critchley and Keogh will be hoping the player will be available to also have an impact on the pitch in the final games of the season.

The Verdict:

There is no doubt Keogh will have found the last two months very frustrating as he would much rather be on the pitch and helping his side win games.

However his attitude off the pitch is just what Blackpool need from their injured players and as a senior player in the side, he is likely to be adding a lot of encouragement to his team mates as they try and push for good results.

Critchley clearly sees it as important that players stay as part of the team even when they’re not able to play which will only benefit the squad when injured players are then ready to play again because they won’t feel as though they’ve missed as much whilst being out.

The experienced defender will be hoping he can have a part to play in his side’s game against Forest this weekend before helping his team push on and pick up results that may be able to secure them a place in the play-offs.