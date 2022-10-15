Richard Keogh makes Ipswich Town squad claim in League One promotion battle

Ipswich Town defender Richard Keogh says he believes that a number of his teammates have the potential to play at a higher level than they currently are.

Keogh joined Ipswich from a Championship club, Blackpool, back in the summer transfer window, with the veteran centre back becoming a squad player for Kieran McKenna’s side in the past few months.

During that time, the 36-year-old has seen his new club move to second in the current League One standings, four points clear of the play-off places already.

That will have led to hopes around Portman Road that their four-year exile from the Championship may soon be over.

Now it seems as though Keogh believes that the squad he is part of, does have the ability to not only secure promotion to, but hold their own in the second-tier in the future.

Giving his verdict on the group of teammates he has linked up with this season, Keogh was quoted by TWTD as saying: “I think we have a high level of quality in the dressing room here. I think a lot of the players still have a lot of growth in them and can eventually achieve the level they want to reach in the game.

“Some of the lads have already played in the Championship, of course, but the biggest and greatest thing for me to see as a player – and probably for the manager as well – is to see if they can get to the next level.

“I definitely see a lot of potential for them to do that and the way we play is fantastic too. It’s a style of play that everybody enjoys and from a personal point of view I think it suits me as well.

“That definitely helps, as does having an identity in terms of how we press, counter attack, as well as the togetherness within the squad. With our way of playing, we can be tough opponents for any side.”

Can you get 100% on this quiz of Ipswich's season so far?

1 of 14 FIRST MATCH OF THE SEASON WAS AGAINST? BOLTON FOREST GREEN

Ipswich will be looking to strengthen their position in League One’s automatic promotion places on Saturday afternoon, when they host Lincoln City at Portman Road.

The Verdict

It does feel hard to argue with this assessment of Ipswich’s squad from Keogh.

As Keogh himself says, there are a number of players who have come to Portman Road from clubs in the Championship, or in some cases even the top-flight in certain countries.

With that in mind, there does certainly feel like they should have the quality to get out of this division, as well as the knowledge and insight required to then hold their own in the second-tier again.

There is of course a lot that needs to happen for that prediction to materialise, but if it does, the club will deserve a lot of credit for the investment and recruitment they have put into this side.