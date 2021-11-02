Richard Keogh issues warning to his Blackpool teammates

Blackpool are flying high in the Championship so far this season and may even be dreaming of a return to the Premier League after a torrid few seasons of exile – but defender Richard Keogh has warned his teammates not to get too carried away, telling the Blackpool Gazette that there will be games where they are ‘under the cosh.’

The Seasiders have won their last three league games, storming to victory over Reading and then seeing off rivals Preston and then Sheffield United.

Those results have led the side to sixth place in the Championship table, one point clear of seventh-placed Blackburn.

They face off against another tough opponent in Stoke on Wednesday night but they will once again fancy their chances, as the side believe they can see off anyone on their day.

Richard Keogh though has warned his teammates not to get too carried away yet, telling the Blackpool Gazette that there will be more games down the line where they may struggle.

He said: “We’re not getting carried away. The beauty of this group and the manager is that we’re very competitive in every game.

“We go in with a clear game plan. There will be games where we’re under the cosh, like we were against Sheffield United given the quality of their players and we understand that. But we know we’ve got a really good group and the strength of our group is our togetherness, our hard work and how we prepare.”

Keogh has featured in 14 games for Blackpool so far this season and has become a mainstay in the side already since his move to the club from Huddersfield over the summer. The 35-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down and he has become a reliable face in the centre of defence for his team.

After seasons of struggle for the Seasiders though, Keogh will be hoping that he can help lead them to even more success this year – and a potential promotion to the Premier League.

The Verdict

Richard Keogh may be getting into the latter stages of his career but he still has plenty to offer Blackpool. His experience is invaluable and he has been involved in both highs and lows as a player to date.

His guidance can help a young Blackpool side push on and stay towards the top end of the table this year. Neil Critchley has certainly got his players all pulling in the right direction so far this campaign though and it could pay dividends come the end of the season.