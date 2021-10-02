Richard Keogh issues honest thoughts on Mel Morris and potential Derby County return

Richard Keogh has not ruled out one day returning to Derby County despite being dismissed by the club in 2019.

Once captain of the Rams, Keogh’s contract was terminated after he was seriously injured in a car crash two years ago which involved team-mates Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence.

Despite Keogh simply being a passenger, Derby argued that he committed gross misconduct and with the centre-back sidelined they cut him adrift whilst they only fined Bennett and Lawrence.

Keogh fought his corner with the PFA’s backing and he won his appeal against his dismissal and has been awarded £2.3 million in damages following an unlawful termination.

23 questions about some of Derby County’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 Which of these clubs did Lee Camp not play for? Birmingham City Nottingham Forest Sunderland Aston Villa

There’s no ill feeling towards the club from the 35-year-old though, but his relationship with owner Mel Morris soured and he’s commented for the first time on the man who has put the club into administration.

“Our relationship has gone but, again, time is a healer,”Keogh said, per The Guardian.

“I think that’s probably how far I’ve come, mentally, with everything.”

Keogh has opened up for the first time on his struggles following the crash that led to him being sacked by County, and he’s not shut the door on ever returning to Pride Park.

“It’s really affected me to see the club in the state it’s in,” Keogh continued.

“It’s made me realise that it’s still a massive part of me and always will be.

“If there is an opportunity in the future, then yes,” Keogh said when asked if he could potentially return one day to County.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to see that Keogh would return to Derby – perhaps to try and get over some of the lasting memories that have come from his time there.

He’s still playing in the Championship with Blackpool to this very day and seems to be a key figure, proving that he has come back just fine after his injury.

Keogh could have done the same for Derby if they just stuck by him but clearly Morris and co had other ideas.

Derby fans probably do not wish Keogh any harm at all and the fact he’s finally opened up about everything is a good sign – stranger things have happened than him potentially returning to County at any point in the next few years…