Richard Keogh compares Ipswich Town player to former Derby County teammate

Ipswich Town defender Richard Keogh has made comparisons between young midfielder Cameron Humphreys and former Derby County Will Hughes in glowing praise of the youngster.

The 19-year-old is still very early on in his career, having made a total of just 12 appearances for the Tractor Boys in all competitions so far.

Nevertheless, he has clearly caught Keogh’s eye, comparing him to his former colleague who is now a Premier League player.

“He reminds me a little bit of a lad I played with at Derby, Will Hughes,” Keogh explained, via TWTD.

“Both left-footed, similar, obviously different players, Will’s an excellent player, and I can see little similarities in how they play, how they receive the ball and more probably how they play for their age.

“Will was very like that as a 17, 18-year-old, he played well above his years. I see Cam play like that, he plays with real maturity and that’s quite rare in a young player and that will give him a really good baseline to hopefully have a great career.”

Offering further analysis of what it is Keogh likes in the young midfielder, the experienced defender explained: “I just love his work ethic and I love how humble he is as a guy, he really wants to learn and when you’ve got that growth mindset, the world’s your oyster really.”

“It’s great seeing him play, he’s taken his chance really well, he’s really enjoying it. Credit to him and it’s great for the football club as well, someone who has come through the academy, I think everyone can buy into that as well.

“Really like how he’s progressing. I think if you speak to him he’s got more to improve, he’s got to keep striving every day and that’s what people like me are getting on to him about but when you see someone with that work ethic, it’s great.

“It’s a joy to be around them when you know they’re really willing to learn and listen. Credit to him and hopefully there are many more games for him to come.”

The Verdict

This is very very high praise indeed.

Not only when you consider that Will Hughes is now a Premier League player, but, when he was younger, expectations were that he would be an absolute star.

Indeed, Cameron Humphrey’s will be absolutely delighted to hear such comparisons, surely.

By the sounds of it, though, he is a player very focused on his development, and one that will take these comments in his stride, rather than let them get to his head.