Highlights Richard Dunne was a key part of the QPR team that won promotion in 2013/14.

The defender has revealed that tough conversations were had among the squad ahead of their successful play-off run.

Dunne also admitted that the squad that won promotion to the Premier League in the 2013/14 season had many experienced players, but as they were past their peak and ultimately couldn't avoid relegation the following year.

Queens Park Rangers are currently enduring a difficult period in the club's history, as they still feel the effects of mismanagement both on and off the pitch.

This stretches back to their spells in the Premier League that came in the 2011/12, 2012/13 and 2014/15 campaigns, when then Chairman Tony Fernandes was guilty of overspending on a number of high-profile signings in a bid to aid the West Londoners' hopes of establishing themselves among the elite of English football once again.

The one season they spent in the Championship between the aforementioned campaigns came under the management of the charismatic Harry Redknapp, who brought in a number of experienced players with the clear aim of a first-time promotion back to the top flight.

QPR 2013/14 Signings From Permanent/Loan Danny Simpson Newcastle United Permanent Richard Dunne Aston Villa Permanent Karl Henry Wolves Permanent Charlie Austin Burnley Permanent Gary O'Neil West Ham Permanent Matt Phillips Blackpool Permanent Javier Chevantón Free Agent Permanent Oguchi Onyewu Free Agent Permanent Yossi Benayoun Free Agent Permanent Coll Donaldson Livingston Permanent Aaron Hughes Fulham Permanent Benoît Assou-Ekotto Tottenham Loan Tom Carroll Tottenham Loan Niko Kranjčar Dynamo Kyiv Loan Dellatorre Desportivo Brasil Loan Kevin Doyle Wolves Loan Will Keane Manchester Utd Loan Modibo Maïga West Ham Loan Ravel Morrison West Ham Loan

One of the many signings brought through the door in the summer of 2013 after a dismal Premier League season, in which Rangers recorded just four wins and came bottom with 25 points, was the experienced Republic of Ireland defender Richard Dunne on a free transfer.

Richard Dunne on signing for a "big club"

The defender had been used to playing in the Premier League throughout almost the entirety of his professional career until then, which included coming through the youth ranks at Everton, before going on to make 72 appearances for the Toffees.

His only prior experience of second tier football came at Manchester City when the Blues romped to the then First Division title in the 2001/02 campaign under Kevin Keegan with 99 points. After featuring throughout the transitional period when City were brought by Sheikh Mansour, he moved to Aston Villa, featuring 111 times for the Villains.

Although all the aforementioned sides are, strictly speaking, more successful historically than Rangers, the 80-time Irish international still recalls signing for a "big club" when the offer from Redknapp came his way in July 2013, in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

He said: "I had a great time at QPR. A big club with an excellent fanbase, it was a real community feel and a great squad to be part of. We had lots of experienced players who were all together to get QPR back to the Premier League.

"With the fans on top of you at home, you felt they were always pushing you on. I enjoyed the challenges we had, and the promotion was what the squad deserved. London as well was great and enjoyed being part of a busy way of life and on the pitch as mentioned, the manager and squad were united as one which helped us on the pitch as we fought for each other."

Queens Park Rangers' 2013/14 squad

The Rangers squad which won promotion was full of star-studded names by the Championship's standard at the time, including the striking partnership of Charlie Austin and Bobby Zamora, with the former responsible for 17 of the R's 60 goals across the regular season.

But Dunne admits that many were already past their peak – a fact that contributed to their relegation a season after returning to the top flight.

"Charlie Austin stole the headlines with the goals that he was scoring but him playing alongside Bobby Zamora and Niko Kranjčar, there was just so many good players and it was just a real exciting time for the club and unfortunately, we couldn't sustain it when we got promoted," he continued.

"But, the squad of players in their prime would probably be able to have withstood the challenge of the Premier League. But probably at the time we were all a little bit over the hill."

Richard Dunne on QPR's Wembley success

The most notorious game of this period came on May 24th 2014, when QPR pulled off a remarkable victory against Derby County, despite Steve McClaren's side completely dominating proceedings at the national stadium.

The Rams had 68% of possession across the match, and that was replicated in the shot count, with five on target from 16 attempts. No one of a Blue and White persuasion cares for such statistics though, as Zamora pounced on a defensive mishap from County captain Richard Keogh to strike in added time, in what was Redknapp's side's only attempt on target all game after Gary O'Neil was also red carded on the hour mark.

Dunne produced a heroic performance to help the West Londoners get the job done and believes that the victory was "definitely" a testament to their fight and belief.

He said: "I mean we were down to 10 men. It was a long, long season, and we'd got ourselves into a great position early on in the season and then just sort of fell away towards the end. And then the play-offs we had faced Wigan and really got stuck in together.

"Some home truths were spoken. Trying to tell each other what it meant to one another and what we have to do to try and get it done. And I think we fought our way over the line against Derby in the end. I mean they were the better side on the day but we stood strong and we got an opportunity and thankfully Bobby took it in the last minute.

He concluded: "But it was a really special occasion, and it was as much just down to grit and determination as it was to deal with anything."

Dunne would ultimately depart West London at the end of the following season when his two-year deal expired, as Rangers were relegated back to the second tier with 30 points, finishing bottom once again.

QPR's current predicament

Since then, Rangers haven't come close to reaching such heights, and are in huge danger of dropping into League One for the first time since 2004 at present.

However, Saturday's 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers was a huge boost, keeping them only three points behind Huddersfield Town.

Next up is a home clash against Norwich City for Marti Cifuentes' men.