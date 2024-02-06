Highlights QPR has made three new additions to their squad in the winter window, including striker Michael Frey, midfielder Isaac Hayden, and youngster Joe Hodge.

Former QPR defender Richard Dunne believes the current squad has enough quality to avoid relegation to League One.

QPR's recent away win over Blackburn Rovers was crucial for their survival hopes, and they need to continue picking up points to secure their safety in the Championship.

Martí Cifuentes added three new faces at QPR last month.

New additions were a must heading into the winter window. The Rs are currently three points adrift of Huddersfield Town, with the Terriers on the right side of the dotted line.

Royal Antwerp striker Michael Frey, Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden, and Wolves youngster Joe Hodge have all come through the door in West London.

29-year-old Frey scored seven goals in 14 Jupiler League games last season and could provide some much-needed competition up front. Hayden also arrives having spent time in Belgium on loan with Standard Liege.

Defensive midfielder Hodge is embarking on his first loan spell away from Wolves, having previously been on Manchester City's books as a youngster.

The board appear to be showing the right level of intent required to drag Cifuentes' side out of their current predicament. However, only time will tell if their January business can help Rangers avoid the drop.

Richard Dunne: QPR squad capable of avoiding relegation

Talking exclusively to Football League World, former QPR defender Richard Dunne believes Cifuentes has enough quality in his squad to avoid relegation to League One.

"It’s always tough to bring in new players in January, but the key is not to lose your top players," he said.

"QPR have a squad who is well capable of staying in the Championship and after the away win at the weekend, this proves that they have enough in the squad.

"Yes, it’s always nice to have new players to freshen up the squad to make it more competitive, but we know there isn’t a huge budget to spend, so it’s a case of all the squad coming together for the bigger cause."

Rangers picked up an invaluable 2-1 away win over Blackburn Rovers in their last fixture - and Dunne believes Cifuentes' connection with the fans could aid his side's survival hopes.

"Yes, a massive away win at the weekend. The players are right behind him and the fans too," he added.

"They know how important it is to stay in the championship as this coach has the potential to do well for QPR with a whole pre-season preparation.

"The squad has talent and you saw they fought right to the end against Huddersfield and the fans will always back you if you give 100% and they must keep chipping away at those above them and playing sides close to them, it’s so important to win those six-pointers."

Queens Park Rangers can avoid the drop

The Rs' win over Blackburn was essential, particularly after Huddersfield dismantled Sheffield Wednesday with an excellent second-half display.

However, with 17th-placed Swansea just five points better off, there are now several teams trying to avoid a nervous end to the season.

With Huddersfield potentially improving, looking to hunt down Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham should be Cifuentes' aim. By making Loftus Road a tough place to visit and picking up the odd point on the road, QPR can secure their second-tier safety.