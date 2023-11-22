Highlights Richard Dunne was surprised by the appointment of Marti Cifuentes as QPR manager, emphasizing the importance of understanding the league and competition.

Former Queens Park Rangers centre-back Richard Dunne has admitted that he was surprised his old team decided to appoint Marti Cifuentes as their manager last month.

The R's were in real trouble at the time of his appointment, with Gareth Ainsworth having the summer transfer window to put his stamp on the squad but failing to squeeze the best out of them before his departure.

Many people had previously argued that it wasn't Ainsworth's fault that he couldn't stop QPR's decline during the 2022/23 campaign with Neil Critchley also struggling during his 12 games in charge - and some would still argue that was the case.

But with the former Wycombe Wanderers boss winning just two of 14 league games this term, he was dismissed following their 2-1 home loss against current league leaders Leicester City.

After his sacking, it was unclear where the R's were going to head next.

They had been under the guidance of English managers since the departure of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink back in 2016, with Ian Holloway, Steve McClaren, Mark Warburton, Mick Beale, Critchley and Ainsworth all having a go at being manager.

Warburton and Beale were perhaps the most successful QPR bosses in that list, with the former managing to guide the club into a stable position and narrowly missing out on the play-offs at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The latter only took charge of the R's for a few months before his departure to Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

He was reportedly open to returning to Loftus Road - but Marti Cifuentes was appointed reasonably quickly after Ainsworth's departure was confirmed.

What did Richard Dunne say about Marti Cifuentes' QPR appointment?

Drawing his first two games in charge, Cifuentes, who doesn't have any previous experience of managing in English football, will be keen to drag his side away from the relegation zone as quickly as possible.

Dunne is one man who was surprised about his appointment, saying via Betway: "I don’t know much about him.

"It’s a surprise because when you’re in a tough position in the Championship which is so difficult anyway, it’s about understanding the league and the competition.

"You don’t get time on the training field to change things. It’s about mentality and that’s where QPR need help. They need to knuckle down. Don’t worry about trying to build systems, just win games and that’s the most important thing."

Who would have been the ideal appointment for QPR?

Neil Warnock would have been a great appointment.

He matches Dunne's criteria of wanting a manager who can get results without worrying too much about anything else.

It's what Warnock was able to do at Huddersfield Town - and they were arguably in a worse situation than QPR are in right now.

Hiring him would have all but guaranteed survival, not just because he can get results but also because he has already managed at Loftus Road before. That would have only helped him to get points on the board.

The fans would have bought into this appointment straight away because of the success he's had during his managerial career, including at QPR, so this would have been a no-brainer appointment if he was up to the challenge.

Cifuentes can't be written off though - because he could be a success in the English capital.