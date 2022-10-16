Richard Beale reveals pre-match message he issued to West Brom players ahead of Reading FC win

West Bromwich Albion caretaker boss Richard Beale has revealed he told his players to play without shackles and press Reading from the front, speaking to the club’s media team.

The Baggies started the brighter of the two sides at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and were rewarded for their attacking intent in the 25th minute with Matt Phillips scoring a deserved opener for the away side.

They then went on to double their advantage in the second half when Taylor Gardner-Hickman dispossessed Jeff Hendrick and rifled the ball home from long range to seal the points for the visitors.

Quiz: 14 questions about West Brom’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 How many league goals have they scored? 13 15 17 19

Alex Palmer may have been forced to make a few saves in the latter stages of the game – but it was the perfect away performance from the Baggies who were in desperate need of three points to get themselves outside of the relegation zone.

And that’s exactly what they were able to do with Middlesbrough losing against Blackburn Rovers – capping off a successful afternoon for Beale who oversaw an effective performance from his side.

Ahead of kick-off, he instructed his side to play with freedom and that comes as no real surprise to many considering how well they played.

He said: “The big message from me was to not play with the shackles on and press from the front and attack Reading and work hard.

“I’m so pleased the guys did that. The changing room is together and the lads are fighting.

“They know they’re better than the results they’ve got this season so hopefully this can be a catalyst for more victories.”

The Verdict:

They needed to go out and express themselves after such a turbulent time and that’s exactly what they did, with this managerial change potentially a weight lifted off the players’ shoulders.

Some of the first team does need to take responsibility though despite Steve Bruce’s shortfalls – because some players have seen off quite a few managers since they arrived at The Hawthorns.

On paper, they should be competing at the top of the division and although arrogance isn’t exactly a good trait to have, they need to have a controlled arrogance and confidence if they want to get themselves up the table.

They may not have been arrogant yesterday – but they expressed themselves and that will only help players like Grady Diangana who have underperformed in recent seasons but have the talent needed to be real assets at this level.

Also keeping things tight at the back, that will also be important because they have been leakier this season than they were last term. That doesn’t exactly bode well – but the likes of Erik Pieters, Dara O’Shea and Martin Kelly all performed well yesterday.