Richard Beale makes exciting claim about out-on-loan West Brom man

Interim West Brom boss Richard Beale has tipped 19-year-old defender Caleb Taylor to enjoy a successful career with the club.

Having come through the youth ranks with the Baggies, the teenager has already made three first-team appearances at The Hawthorns, while also playing regularly under Beale for the Under 21s.

This season however, the defender is out on loan in League One, where he has so far made 13 appearances in all competitions for Cheltenham Town, who are currently 19th in the third-tier.

But despite the fact he is currently spending time away from The Hawthorns, it seems Beale still expects him to have a big future with West Brom themselves.

Speaking about Taylor’s attributes and prospects for the rest of his career, the stand-in Baggies boss told Birmingham Live: “The fans will have seen a lot of Caleb if they’d watched the cup run we had last year. For me, he’s a player with huge potential.

“He’s very level headed, which is great. He’s got a lot of physical attributes, he’s obviously a big, strong lad but he’s so level headed. He’s a fantastic learner.

“He only needs to be told something once and he picks it up, and he’s very humble as well – he has a great humility about him. That’s going to stand him in good stead. I think he’s got a great future here.”

As things stand, there are still around three years remaining on Taylor’s contract with West Brom, securing his future at The Hawthorns until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

There can be no doubt that the progress of Taylor should be exciting for those of a West Brom concern.

Even at 19-years-old, the defender already looks as though he has the physical attributes to hold his own in first-team football.

Now this loan spell getting regular first-team football at Cheltenham, means he should have the experience to do that as well once that stint at Whaddon Road.

He could therefore, become an important figure for West Brom when he returns to the club, which could be important given their recent struggles, and his contract situation means he has plenty of time to make an impact for the Baggies.