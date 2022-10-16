Richard Beale identifies key moment during West Brom’s clash against Reading

West Bromwich Albion boss Richard Beale believes his side’s first goal was crucial yesterday as they managed to claim a potentially crucial 2-0 away victory against Reading, speaking to the Baggies’ media team.

Albion made a much stronger start than the Royals, potentially a surprise to many considering the latter’s decent form at the Select Car Leasing Stadium so far this season.

And Matt Phillips gave the visitors a deserved lead in the 25th minute when he controlled a top-quality ball from Taylor Gardner-Hickman before forcing his way past Nesta Guinness-Walker and firing past Dean Bouzanis.

This was a much-needed boost for Albion who were in the relegation zone prior to yesterday’s clash and had won just one of their opening 13 league matches, consigning them to 22nd place.

They put in a much-improved performance in Berkshire though, pressing well and limiting the home side’s opportunities until the latter stages of the game, with Gardner-Hickman’s long-range strike sealing the points in the 72nd minute.

This second goal ended up being crucial with the Royals pushing hard for a consolation late in the game – but it was the first goal that Beale identified as crucial after the game.

Speaking after his first match in caretaker charge, he said: “Getting the first goal was really important today.

“We got pushed back a little bit after the goal and we were a little deep.

“I told the boys that we were going to have to suffer at times if we wanted the three points and Reading made it tough at times.”

The Verdict:

The visitors may have even managed to get three points on the board even if Phillips had missed that chance – because they had other opportunities and Paul Ince’s side just weren’t up to scratch yesterday.

The hosts may have threatened during the latter stages of the game and they can also point to some of the officiating as questionable – but they simply weren’t good enough on the afternoon.

This is partly why the Baggies deserved all three points. They may not have been on top form – but they were much more effective yesterday than they were under Steve Bruce and that’s the main positive.

They may have played some decent football with Bruce earlier this season – but they didn’t have the points to match that and in the end – that proved to be costly for the 61-year-old.

CEO Ron Gourlay may be wise to take his time with the managerial recruitment process because Beale did extremely well yesterday and managed to do more than enough to help his side secure the three points.