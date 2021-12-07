Bolton Wanderers
Ricardo Santos offers alternative approach ahead of Bolton Wanderers’ trip to Fleetwood
Bolton Wanderers are desperate to re-join the League One top six race and could go some way to achieving that by taking maximum points at Fleetwood Town this evening.
The Trotters have picked up seven points from their last four games in the third tier, a run which has not been sparkling but has arrested their slide down the table.
Ian Evatt has instilled a predominantly possession based style of football at The UniBol since arriving in the summer of 2020, however, captain Ricardo Santos was keen for Bolton to be adaptable and do whatever it takes to win when he spoke to The Bolton News.
He said: “Sometimes you have got to do whatever you can to win. I know the gaffer wants us to play pretty football, out from the back, but if it is going to be as bad as we expect then maybe it is a time to get the ball in the right areas.
“Most importantly, everyone needs to work their socks off, get on the second balls, and then we can win the game, I am sure of that.
“Like last season, going to places like Mansfield on a horrible windy night, the pitch was horrible, so it could be one of those again. We have to go over there and do whatever we can do to get three points.
“We need to improve because it (scoring from set pieces) is the kind of thing that can really help when you are drawing a game 0-0 and it’s really tight.”