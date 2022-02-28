Ricardo Santos makes admission over his Bolton Wanderers future

Bolton Wanderers captain Ricardo Santos has told the Manchester Evening News that he isn’t currently focusing on contract talks with the club at present.

The Portuguese centre back has a deal with the Sky Bet League One outfit until the summer of 2023 and is said to have entered into talks over an extension with the Trotters.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt previously revealed that those talks are underway however it appears that there haven’t been any further notable developments regarding the subject.

Now Santos has broken his own personal silence on the matter, as he stated the following recently:

“At the moment I am focussing on this season. I have still got a year left and I don’t want to rush into anything. This is where I am at the moment and I am happy to be here.

“I am only worried about the games we have got coming up.”

The 26-year-old has been an absolute rock at the back for his side and was quickly handed the captaincy by Evatt when Antoni Sarcevic left for Stockport County.

Santos has now played 85 games for Wanderers to date.

The Verdict

It would be huge for Bolton if they could tie the defender to a new deal and it is certainly going to be one of their main priorities this summer.

Santos has all the qualities that people look for in a modern centre back and has gone on to become a talismanic figure for his side over the past few years.

Losing him woulds be a big blow for Evatt and co and it is for that reason that they have already initiated talks over a new deal for the defender.

It will certainly be interesting to see if he stays put or not as there is sure to be interest from clubs elsewhere.