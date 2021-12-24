Ricardo Fuller makes promotion claim on Derby County star amid Stoke City transfer recommendation

Former Stoke City forward Ricardo Fuller believes the potential signing of Derby County’s Tom Lawrence in the January window would secure the Potters’ place in the play-off zone and perhaps go on to win them promotion, speaking to Stoke-on-Trent Live.

27-year-old Lawrence is currently an integral part of the Rams’ first team after being appointed as captain by manager Wayne Rooney in the summer, also stepping up at crucial times to secure vital points for the East Midlands outfit and scoring five goals and recording three assists in 20 league appearances so far this term.

Not only has the Welshman played in his orthodox wing role, but also up front, filling gaps in the East Midlands side with their embargo and lack of finances hampering their ability to recruit a sufficient number of additions during the previous transfer window.

In fact, he was reported by the Daily Mail to be on his way out of the club during the winter, with the second-tier side’s skipper thought to be on a whopping £37,000 per week and the club needing to stay afloat after falling into administration.

Rooney has since confirmed he won’t be going anywhere until the summer, but it remains to be seen whether the situation has changed since then with a preferred bidder yet to be chosen by administrators at Pride Park.

Second-tier rivals Stoke City were one of numerous sides said to be interested in luring him away from the division’s bottom side – and Stoke legend Fuller has fully endorsed this potential move.

He said: “We have a really strong squad, we have a lot of quality, but for me, there is one player out there who I believe really would be the icing on the cake, and that is Tom Lawrence.

“I am absolutely sure that if we could get him through the doors, then we would make the play-offs, and who knows, even go one better than that and win promotion.

“He is a top quality footballer, he is dynamic, exciting and very similar to Nick Powell – he can play on the right, on the left, in behind or even as an out and out striker.

“He has really got himself going again this season, he is scoring goals and he has some really positive momentum behind him, which I believe would be a huge asset to this Stoke City side.

“Adding a Tom Lawrence to this group right now would be perfect – it would be a real sign of intent and he would be a great acquisition. He is top, top quality.”

The Verdict:

His consistency can be questioned over the years, but he is a top player in the Championship and this is why many teams would be interested in him if he did become available during the January window.

However, the Staffordshire outfit would need to severely reduce his potential wage demands because they are no longer a side that splashes the cash and takes risks – the 2018 summer of spending is long gone now.

It could be argued their productive window in the summer, managing to offload some of their high earners, has the key to their recent success and the club certainly feels a lot fresher since the end of last season with many promising additions coming in too.

Succumbing to huge wage demands in an attempt to get them to the top flight would almost be like going to square one, so even though he could be a real asset for a promotion-chasing side, they must focus their attention on other targets if he wants too much.

The fact other sides are also likely to be pursuing his signature will only push his demands up higher, so in the end, this is a move they may want to steer clear though, though he could be a real asset in an advanced midfield role for them.