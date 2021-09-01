Rhys Williams sends social media message to Liverpool and Swansea City fans following Deadline Day move

Rhys Williams has taken to his personal Instagram account to express his delight at signing a new contract with Liverpool and getting the chance to move on loan to Swansea City.

The defender had managed a breakthrough campaign with Liverpool last term with him taking advantage of the defensive injury crisis that rocked Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Williams was a strong performer for Liverpool in the back end of the season and he managed to make nine Premier League appearances and played a vital part in helping them secure a top-four finish. While he was also able to make six Champions League appearances as well.

The 20-year-old though was always going to find it difficult to get into Liverpool’s side this term following their star defenders returning to fitness.

As a result, Liverpool made the decision to allow Williams to make the move to Swansea City on a season-long loan deal, after he had first extended his deal at Anfield.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhys Williams (@rhyswilliams4)

Swansea were in the market to add to their defence and it was a coup for them to be able to secure the signature of Williams for the campaign.

Quiz: 12 of these 25 Swansea City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Poland manager, at the time of writing, Paulo Sousa, once managed Swansea City. True False

Following the confirmed move to Swansea, Williams took to his personal Instagram account to insist that he can not wait to get started with the Swans in the Championship now. While he also expressed his delight at signing a new deal with Liverpool as well.

The verdict

Swansea should have got themselves an excellent defender here with Williams having shown all of the qualities that you would want in a top-class centre-back after coming into Liverpool’s side in the back end of last season.

The 20-year-old still has a lot to learn, but his technical ability will help him slot into Swansea’s defence and help them to build the play out from the back as Russell Martin demands from his players.

The defender is someone that should only grow the more games he plays and the chance to test himself in the Championship playing regular football is one that he could not turn down.

Liverpool will have seen the development that Swansea achieved with the likes of Marc Guehi and Freddie Woodman in the last two seasons and that is likely to be a key reason why the Swans convinced them to loan them Williams.

Should Williams prove to be half as good as Guehi was then the Swans will have themselves an excellent defender on their hands. There is no reason to doubt that he will not prove to be an astute signing.