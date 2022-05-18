Rhys Norrington-Davies underlines Sheffield United togetherness with passionate message

Sheffield United wing-back, Rhys Norrington-Davies, has insisted that the Blades will win, lose and draw together after their play-off campaign came to a dramatic end last night.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side were trailing 2-1 heading into the second leg at the City Ground and conceded early to Brennan Johnson.

However, an impressive second-half comeback saw Sheffield United take the tie to extra time thanks to goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and John Fleck.

Iliman Ndiaye almost won things in extra time, but instead the tie was settled on penalties, with Brice Samba saving from Oliver Norwood, Conor Hourihane and Gibbs-White to send Forest to Wembley.

Norrington-Davies, who was recalled for the second-leg in the absence of Enda Stevens, has been one of many Blades players reacting to the season coming to an end. He took to Instagram to say:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhys Norrington-Davies (@rhys.norringtondavies)

The 23-year-old has made 24 appearances for Sheffield United in the Championship this season, making inroads at first-team level after stints with Luton Town and Stoke City on loan in recent years.

The Verdict

The togetherness of this Sheffield United squad has been evident for a number of years now. It’s a similar squad that won promotion under Chris Wilder and that unity was shining through yesterday in the play-offs.

The Blades’ second-half comeback was superb and, in truth, they were unlucky not to win the tie with the way in which they played last night.

Ultimately, it was a toss of the coin in the shootout and Samba was the hero.

Despite that, there are so many reasons for Sheffield United to hold their heads high and look forward to 2022/23 already.

Thoughts? Let us know!

