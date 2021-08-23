Rhys Norrington-Davies issues message following Sheffield United league debut

Sheffield United may be struggling on the pitch right now, but if there was one positive to take from Saturday’s defeat to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town it was the performance of a league debutant for the Blades.

It wasn’t just Ben Davies who was making his bow for United but after waiting a number of years, Rhys Norrington-Davies finally got onto the pitch for the very first time in the league for the club he’s been at since 2017.

The 22-year-old has worked his way up the EFL pyramid with loans to Rochdale, Luton and Stoke last season, and with Enda Stevens currently on the sidelines he has leapfrogged Max Lowe in the pecking order and took his place in Slavisa Jokanovic’s line-up against the Terriers.

Despite the Blades going down 2-1 to make it zero wins out of four games in the league, Norrington-Davies impressed with his performance and it looks as though he is set to keep his place in the starting 11.

Following his league debut for the club, Norrington-Davies sent a message to Blades fans on Instagram in which he stated that he had waited to play in a league game for so long and it was an enjoyable one, regardless of the result.

The Verdict

Norrington-Davies was definitely a rare plus point for Sheffield United at the weekend in a match where they would have been expected to be victorious.

Jokanovic reverted to a 3-5-2 system that most of the players would have been comfortable with but they still weren’t able to get even a point, but fans did see the Wales international flying down the left flank.

It’s a sight they could become accustomed to as well with Enda Stevens missing at least another month of action through injury and by the time he returns he may not be able to win his place back.

Some more good performances and some clean sheets will help Norrington-Davies’ cause but he has time and age on his side to be a success at Bramall Lane and he’s certainly impressed the fans so far.