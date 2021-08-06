Rhodes starts, Thomas benched: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Derby County

Huddersfield Town will be looking to hit the ground running in the Championship this season when they take on Derby County at Pride Park.

Carlos Corberan’s side found themselves sucked into a relegation battle during the second-half of last season, which has seen them tipped for more of the same in 2021/22.

A fast start to the Championship season will silence those doubting Town, who have already beaten Sheffield Wednesday to progress into the second round of the League Cup.

It was a penalty shootout win that saw a strong Huddersfield side home at Hillsborough, and Corberan is likely to be calling on the same pool of players this coming weekend:

As the above graphic shows, Lee Nicholls will be expected to get the nod in goal ahead of Ryan Schofield. He was Town’s hero in the shootout against Wednesday and already has the backing of many supporters.

Harry Toffolo should be Corberan’s go-to left-back, with the back four unchanged from what we saw in the League Cup. Levi Colwill and Matty Pearson offer a different set of qualities at centre-back, with Ollie Turton deputising for the absent Pipa on the right.

Jonathan Hogg and Lewis O’Brien are regular features in the Huddersfield midfield. Despite speculation surrounding the latter’s future, Corberan has insisted that his focus will be on Town and not drifting elsewhere.

Who features as the third midfielder offers a lot of debate, though. Danel Sinani has arrived but had limited training sessions, Juninho Bacuna is out of the picture, whilst Duane Holmes has been playing more advanced in pre-season.

Scott High has impressed over the summer and featured against Sheffield Wednesday. It’s a big year for him and he wants to play regularly. The 20-year-old might just get the nod.

Josh Koroma will feature from the left, whilst Holmes is likely to play off the right, with Corberan favouring Sorba Thomas’ impact from the bench.

Danny Ward led the line against Sheffield Wednesday and Fraizer Campbell is back in the picture this weekend. However, Corberan enthused about Rhodes’ impact off the bench at Hillsborough and could well hand the Town favourite a first league start since his return.

