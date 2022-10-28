Rhodes starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Millwall on Saturday

Huddersfield Town are propping up the Sky Bet Championship table at the moment and they’ll be eager to change that as soon as possible.

This season is proving a far cry from last year where they were promotion contenders and fans will just be hoping they’re not going to drop into Sky Bet League One by the end of the season.

Mark Fotheringham will be working hard to make a plan to avoid that, then, with the Terriers taking on Millwall this weekend in their latest search for an important three points.

In terms of team news, they have a few injuries to contend with.

Tino Anjorin, Jonathan Hogg, Matty Pearson and Will Boyle are all missing through injury or illness, and Fotheringham will have to make do without them.

Here’s the XI we can see getting fielded for the Terriers this weekend with that in mind then…

A big game for Huddersfield, then, and one they really need to win.