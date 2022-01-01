Rhodes starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Blackburn on Sunday

Play-off hopefuls Huddersfield Town will be desperate to extend their winning run to four matches this weekend as they take on another in-form side in Blackburn Rovers.

The Terriers’ recent victories against Bristol City, Blackpool and Nottingham Forest have put them back in contention for a top-six spot after a sticky run of form, though they are at risk of being knocked off their sixth spot in the comings weeks with many others having games in hand over Carlos Corberan’s men.

However, their victory against Forest on Thursday evening allowed them to draw level with a formidable Middlesbrough side that are currently in fifth after getting off to an electric start under Chris Wilder who was appointed last month.

This run of recent matches without Covid-19 postponements has allowed them to steal a march on their rivals – and should leave them fresher than many other teams as they start to catch up on missed games – something that can only be a bonus in their quest to secure a top-six spot.

Another team vying to be in the promotion mix next May are Blackburn Rovers – a side that have exceeded all expectations and shown such maturity considering how young their squad is.

They went level on points with second-placed Fulham after their victory against Barnsley in midweek, extending their winning streak to six games and unbeaten run to eight matches as they continue to thrive under the stewardship of Tony Mowbray.

Focusing more on Sunday’s hosts at the John Smith’s Stadium though, we have predicted the lineup they are likely to put out as they face an extremely tough test in West Yorkshire.

One of the easiest picks in this lineup was selecting Lee Nicholls. Not only was he a great asset for the Terriers at the City Ground, playing a crucial part in keeping a clean sheet, but has been a real asset throughout the whole season.

From being rarely used by MK Dons this season to becoming a first-choice shot-stopper in the second tier, you have to commend how far he’s come in just a matter of months. His progress has arguably gone under the radar.

Fellow summer signing Levi Colwill has also been a real asset – and the only downside of having him is the fact his stay at the John Smith’s runs out at the end of the season – with the young defender scheduled to return to Chelsea.

He lines up alongside Matty Pearson and Ollie Turton at the heart of defence, with the latter performing exceptionally against Forest in the absence of Tom Lees and Naby Sarr. Turton should remain in the starting lineup whilst he’s in form – and that could allow Lees to be eased in gently as he continues to miss out due to concussion protocols.

The usual wing-backs are available though, with Harry Toffolo becoming something of an assist machine with four in his last four – and Sorba Thomas has been a revelation this term after only moving on from non-league football last January.

Lewis O’Brien also remains in the 11 as one of the first names on the teamsheet alongside Scott High, who may be tasked with stepping up as one of the Terriers’ most important players if O’Brien was to move on at any point, which is a possibility with Leeds United thought to have been interested in recruiting him back in the summer.

His contract extension may keep him at Huddersfield for quite a while though.

Thursday’s goalscorer Duane Holmes starts alongside Danel Sinani once again, but with Danny Ward exiting play with breathing problems early on in the East Midlands, manager Corberan will be keen not to risk the forward.

In his place, Jordan Rhodes may come in, although it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Town’s boss switch to a 3-4-1-2 at some point if he wants to play Josh Koroma up top.