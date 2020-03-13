Rhodes in, Fletcher out: The ratings suggest that this is the best Sheffield Wednesday XI this season

It has been a very frustrating start to the New Year for Sheffield Wednesday, which has seen the Owls’ hopes of challenging for a place in the play-offs completely fade away and led to scrutiny over Garry Monk and the players.

The Owls have managed to win just one of their last 12 matches in all competitions, and that run has included some very poor performances and results, which have seen them suffer some heavy defeats and also left them looking like a side who are really low on confidence.

Monk’s side delivered what was arguably their worst performance of the season so far last time, with the Owls falling to an alarming 5-0 defeat at Brentford, which saw their concerning run of form continue and provoked an angry response from the Sheffield Wednesday manager following the game.

Things had been looking far more promising for the Owls during the first half of the campaign, with Monk’s side sitting as high as third place in the table at the beginning of December, but they will now just be needing to focus on turning around their form during the last nine games.

Considering Sheffield Wednesday’s poor form of late there have been few players who you would say are in any sort of form at the moment, but over the course of the whole campaign there have been a couple who have performed reasonably well.

Here then, we take a look at the best Sheffield Wednesday XI so far this season based on statistics from Whoscored…

Considering that Sheffield Wednesday have adopted a 4-4-2 for a lot of their matches this season, that is the preferred formation for their eleven best statistical performers throughout the campaign so far – and it is worth baring in mind that players who have featured less, but performed well in those games can have a higher statistical rating than others who have featured more.

Between the sticks in this eleven is Cameron Dawson, who edges out Keiren Westwood, having averaged a 6.3 rating throughout his 24 league appearances, although during the last few weeks the keeper has been starting to make some high-profile errors which have left some supporters feeling he should be dropped.

The two full-back positions are unsurprising, with both Liam Palmer and Morgan Fox having been the Owls’ most reliable performers down the sides of their defence, and the pair have averaged ratings of 6.7 and 7.1 per game so far this term.

At the heart of the defence Dominic Iorfa is paired with Tom Lees, with Julian Borner the player to miss out, despite Lees coming under a little scrutiny over the last few matches due to the consistency of his performance, but he has averaged a rating of 7.3, while Iorfa’s is 7.2 per game so far this season.

On the right-hand side of midfield, Adam Reach has been Sheffield Wednesday’s highest rated performer so far this season, despite missing spells through injury, while down the left-hand side Kadeem Harris has been the Owls highest rated performer.

In midfield, Sam Hutchison’s average rating of 6.5 per game in the league sees him make the eleven, despite having been frozen out of the side of late, and he is joined by Barry Bannan who has statistically been the Owls’ best performing midfielder with an average rating of 7 per game.

The major shock in this eleven is up front, with Sheffield Wednesday’s top scorer Steven Fletcher somehow missing out, with Jordan Rhodes and Atdhe Nuhiu averaging higher ratings per game in fewer appearances, which was helped by Rhodes’ hat-trick in the win at Nottingham Forest.