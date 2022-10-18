Rhodes 4/10, Thomas hit and miss: Huddersfield Town player ratings following 1-0 defeat to Preston North End

Huddersfield Town slipped to a third defeat in five fixtures under Mark Fotheringham, losing 1-0 to Preston North End this evening.

Greg Cunningham’s goal was the difference on the night, as the Preston centre-back rose highest to meet Ben Whiteman’s second-half corner.

Fotheringham watched on as Huddersfield failed to register a meaningful shot on target, with the result leaving them planted in the relegation zone.

Here’s how we rated Huddersfield’s players tonight:

Lee Nicholls – 6: Handling was good and made a decent block from Fernandez on the cusp of half-time. Conceded from one of only three shots on target on the night.

Ollie Turton – 5: Slotted in at left centre-back, which didn’t really provide Huddersfield with the balance a natural left-footed player does. A fairly uneventful performance on his return to the side.

Michal Helik – 6: Played things safe in possession and won a decent amount of his duels. Riis is a handful, though, which proved the case on the night.

Tom Lees – 5: Produced a big block from Fernandez in the first-half and had mixed success with some of his passing. Still feels like he’s got a way to go to reach last season’s levels but hardly a disaster.

Sorba Thomas – 6: Some good crosses and some bad crosses throughout, but plenty of effort and looks something like the version of Sorba Thomas that Fotheringham will need at right wing-back. Carrying a creative burden, though, it’s got to be said.

David Kasumu – 5: Picked up an early booking and was as tenacious as he could be after that. Would like to see him be a touch more positive in possession. Replaced by Rudoni on 71 minutes.

Etienne Camara – 4: Some neat play in the midfield but gave the ball away in promising positions a couple of times, which was frustrating. Beaten by Cunningham for the winning goal. Worth remembering how early he still is in his career.

Ben Jackson – 6: Great desire to get forwards and delivered some superb crosses, one of which Danny Ward should’ve hit the target with. Could be a real outlet for Fotheringham moving forwards.

Duane Holmes – 5: Picked up possession in useful areas from the No.10 position and, as always, tried his best to make an impact. His aggression earned him a second-half booking.

Danny Ward – 5: Should’ve scored on only six minutes from Jackson cross but had some nice early touches, including flick to set Thomas free on right. Ultimately starved of much else.

Jordan Rhodes – 4: Swamped by Preston’s impressive back-three on the night. Huddersfield failed to have a shot on target (or a meaningful one) which is never going to reflect well on Rhodes or Ward.

Subs

Jack Rudoni – 5: One nice turn on the right late on brought a promising position, which he couldn’t convert into a chance.