Rhian Brewster to Nottingham Forest: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster has this week been linked with a January switch to the Blades’ Championship rivals Nottingham Forest, per The Sunday Mirror (October 24, page 64).

The 21-year-old signed for United back in the summer of 2020 for a mammoth £23 million fee from Liverpool, but he has failed to fire for the club.

Brewster went 27 Premier League matches last season without scoring and his current record in the Championship stands at a goalless six outings and he’s not appeared in United’s last six league games – not even making the squad for two of those.

His inactivity has led to Forest being linked to him when the transfer window reopens in January, and that potential move would mean a reunion with Steve Cooper.

It was Cooper who used his links with the England youth setup to bring Brewster in on loan at Swansea City in January 2020 and he was relatively prolific in South Wales, scoring 11 times in 22 appearances.

Because of the link with Cooper it would make sense if he was interested in saving the striker from his Bramall Lane nightmare – but it looks unlikely to materialise.

Slavisa Jokanovic revealed last week that a temporary departure for Brewster was ‘not on his mind’, but as we know things can change quickly in football.

The youngster is not likely to be happy with his situation and if another club shows interest that can guarantee him more playing time then he could perhaps signal his intention to depart.

A move away hasn’t been fully shut down but the viewpoint of United right now is that he’s not going anywhere but the closer we get to January the more the situation could change.