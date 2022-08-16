Rhian Brewster starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Sunderland on Wednesday night

Sheffield United welcome Championship newcomers Sunderland to Bramall Lane on Wednesday evening in pursuit of back-to-back home wins.

The Blades picked up a respectable 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough on Saturday, when the Black Cats replicated the scoreline but in suffering a late comeback at home to Queens Park Rangers.

An Ilias Chair free kick halved the deficit before the Moroccan turned provider for goalkeeper Seny Dieng to head home in additional time.

The Senegalese shot stopper also produced an epic double save to deny Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton a late winner at the Stadium of Light.

This will be a very good barometer for just how far the Black Cats have come, impressively picking up five points from their opening trio of fixtures since winning promotion.

Here, we are predicting two changes from the side that took a share of spoils on Teesside…

Tommy Doyle comes in for John Fleck with the quick turnaround, while Rhian Brewster replaces Billy Sharp, who suffered an ankle injury at the weekend.

Ciaran Clark and Ben Osborn are also sidelined, but the Blades have been boosted by the return to fitness of Oli McBurnie of late.

Stewart and Ellis Simms have been a real handful for defences in the last two weeks, both finding the net in a 3-2 victory at Bristol City and the 2-2 draw with the R’s at the weekend.

It will be interesting to see how they get on, probably will less service than in the last two encounters, in what is billed as one of the toughest away games of the season.