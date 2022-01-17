Rhian Brewster starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Preston on Tuesday night

Sheffield United are provided with an immediate opportunity to respond tomorrow night when they visit Preston North End.

The Blades were beaten 2-0 at the weekend against Derby County, a result that edged the Rams from bottom spot following their 21 point deduction this season.

A Tom Lawrence brace proved to be the difference at Pride Park in what was a below=par display from the recently revitalised Sheffield United.

Their defeat in the Midlands put an end to four straight league victories from the Blades, damaging the club’s push for the play-offs somewhat.

Sitting nine points from the much-desired top-six positions, Paul Heckingbottom’s side possess three games in hand on Middlesbrough who occupy sixth spot.

The Blades will be hoping that Saturday’s display and subsequent result was a one-off and will be striving to correct it tomorrow evening.

Here, we take a look at how Sheffield United could line up for their visit to Lancashire…

Wes Foderingham has re-established himself as number one at present and it is likely that he will be handed another start tomorrow evening.

Ben Davies appears to be nearing a return, but it remains to be seen if tomorrow will be the day he will make the match-day squad.

A lack of defensive options at present means that Chris Basham, John Egan and Jack Robinson may all start once again, despite the trio struggling against Derby.

George Baldock could be fit enough on Tuesday evening, following Jayden Bogle’s difficult afternoon against the Rams.

Rhys Norrington-Davies was one of the Blades’ better performers against Wayne Rooney’s side and he could be awarded another opportunity from the very beginning.

Oli Norwood and Sander Berge were also bright sparks for the visitors and it would be no surprise to see the pair starting together again.

With Morgan Gibbs-White returning to Wolves, the creative responsibilities have fallen onto Iliman Ndiaye, with the young trickster likely to be handed a start.

Sheffield United have possessed a plethora of striking options this season, and given the lack of top-end influence against the Rams, Rhian Brewster could be brought in to partner Billy Sharp.