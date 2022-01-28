Rhian Brewster starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Posh on Saturday

Sheffield United can reduce the gap between themselves and the play-off places to five points with victory at Peterborough United on Saturday.

The Blades are well placed having played fewer than the vast majority of teams around them.

Rhian Brewster has found his goalscoring touch in recent weeks with the outlook of the clubs season looking more positive under Paul Heckingbottom.

United earned a comfortable 2-0 victory at home to Luton Town last time out and have lost just once in their last seven outings.

Heckingbottom still has a deep squad at his disposal entering the final knockings of the January transfer window and he will be hoping for another assured display from the team.

Peterborough are fighting for their lives towards the bottom end and that could see some spaces open up in the final third for the Blades.

Here, we are predicting an unchanged side from the one that got the better of the Hatters last weekend…

Morgan Gibbs-White, Lys Mousset and Enda Stevens remain sidelined for the visitors while Adam Davies gives Heckingbottom a selection dilemma.

Wes Foderingham has performed excellently this season after biding his time for an extended run in the side, and Robin Olsen’s departure saw a slot become available that was filled with Davies.

The 29-year-old struggled to cement his place as number one at Stoke City but demonstrated his quality in flashes, Davies has more Championship pedigree than Foderingham, so it will be interesting to observe who Heckingbottom chooses as the Blades hunt down the play-offs in the coming months.