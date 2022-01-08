Rhian Brewster sends message to Sheffield United fans ahead of Wolves cup tie

Rhian Brewster is back in contention for a start when Sheffield United travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

The 21-year-old looked to be turning a corner towards the back end of Slavisa Jokanovic’s tenure and Paul Heckingbottom showed faith in him immediately.

Brewster picked up an untimely injury and did not feature in the matchday squad for the Blades’ last two outings as a result, but postponements meant he did not miss more fixtures.

The prolific England youth international will be desperate to re-establish himself as one of Paul Heckingbottom’s first choice attacking options and he may earn that opportunity at Molineux. W

olves are strong favourites naturally, but having won their last four games on the bounce the Blades have nothing to fear in looking to continue their positive momentum into 2022.

Brewster took to Instagram to put into words his appetite to get back out on the pitch.

He wrote: “Feels good to be back with the boys. Looking forward to the game on the weekend.”

Brewster seemed to have come out the other side of a difficult settling in period at Bramall Lane before his injury, if he can return to the form that he showed prior to it then the 21-year-old will add crucial depth in the Blades’ distant play-off push.

The Verdict

Billy Sharp continues to be the Blades’ most impressive striker this season, taking the armband at 35 and setting a brilliant example to the likes of Brewster of what can be achieved at the club.

David McGoldrick has also chipped in with some valuable goal contributions but the real magic comes from Morgan Gibbs-White and Iliman Ndiaye operating just behind.

Heckingbottom has shown a clear desire to hand opportunities to younger players in the second half of the season and Brewster certainly falls into that category.

In some areas of the pitch the future looks particularly bright at Bramall Lane, with Daniel Jebbison ready to supplement the attacking options in the coming years, there is the potential firepower already at the club for supporters to be feeling optimistic about a Premier League return.