Rhian Brewster reacts as Sheffield United held to frustrating Nottingham Forest draw

Sheffield United conceded late to Lewis Grabban last night at the City Ground, as Nottingham Forest held the Blades to a 1-1 draw.

Morgan Gibbs-White continued his impressive form under Slavisa Jokanovic with the game’s opening goal, only for Grabban to strike in the final 10 minutes to peg the Yorkshire outfit back.

Jokanovic handed Rhian Brewster a rare opportunity in the starting line-up. The multi-million pound signing has struggled for goals since arriving at Bramall Lane and has started only four times in the Championship this season.

A favoured 4-2-3-1 system doesn’t really suit him and Jokanovic has pushed the 21-year-old out wide on a number of occasions, including last night.

Despite the disappointment of his side failing to take three points in Nottingham, Brewster was delighted to get back on the pitch, having not featured since Sheffield United crashed out of the League Cup at the hands of Southampton.

He took to Twitter to say:

Felt good being back out on the pitch last night in front of the travelling fans! A well fought point on the road #UTB ⚔️🔴 pic.twitter.com/82IXYsGfk9 — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) November 3, 2021

The task at Brewster’s door is now to retain his place in the side. It isn’t easy with the likes of Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick popping up with goals in recent weeks, whilst Billy Sharp continues to prove his worth.

Brewster will be hoping to retain his place at the weekend when Sheffield United travel to Blackburn Rovers.

The Verdict

It’s been a frustrating season for Brewster, continuing the theme of his entire Sheffield United career to date.

Last night’s start was against the grain when it comes to what Jokanovic has done in recent months, although he did ask Brewster to play out wide, which appears to be a tactic he’s dead set on.

Ultimately, you feel that Brewster getting pushed out wide like this is going to mean that his struggle for the form that made him such a hit at Swansea City in the past will be hard to rediscover.

Thoughts? Let us know!

