Rhian Brewster offers significant update after recent Sheffield United setback

Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster has revealed that he has undergone a successful surgery on a hamstring injury he recently suffered.

Brewster has finally been starting to show signs of the form many have expected of him in recent weeks, helping to make the Blades Championship promotion contenders again.

So far this season, the striker has scored three goals in 14 league games for Sheffield United, winning plenty of praise for his recent efforts.

However, the 21-year-old will have to wait some time until he gets the chance to make that sort of impact again.

Speaking last week, manager Paul Heckingbottom revealed that Brewster has suffered a significant hamstring injury, that is set to keep the striker out of action for an extended period.

Now though, it does at least seem that things are moving in the right drection for the striker as he begins his recovery.

Taking to Twitter to provide an update on his situation, Brewster wrote: “Thank you everyone for your kind messages and support ❤️

Just wanted to let you know the surgery went well this week and I am ready for the journey ahead.

I’ll be supporting the team each week and can’t wait to reunite with the boys! They’ve been on fire recently 🤩 #UTB ⚔️❤️”

The Verdict

This does feel as though it will be something of a relief for those of a Sheffield United persuasion.

It seems as though Brewster is facing a long road back to action as it is, so the fact the first stage of his recovery has been successful, does at least mean that that wait is not getting longer already.

Indeed, that feels rather important for all involved, given the striker was getting to a point where he looked like being capable of making the sort of impact many expected from him.

With Sheffield United coming into form now as well, it will also be interesting to see whether they are able to cope in the absence of Brewster, as they pursue a return to the Premier League.