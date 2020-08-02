Rhian Brewster makes Swansea City admission ahead of Liverpool return

Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster has been quick to reflect on his fruitful loan spell at Swansea City, with the striker having enjoyed a prolific season with the Welsh club since arriving at the Liberty Stadium back in January.

Arriving midway through the campaign, Brewster has gone on to be a real hit under the management of Steve Cooper this term, notching an impressive 11 goals in 22 games as the Swans just fell short in the play-offs, eventually losing on aggregate to Brentford in the semi-finals.

The 20-year-old now returns to Anfield this summer with some much needed first team experience under his belt as he seeks to make a real breakthrough under Jurgen Klopp next season.

Despite spending just half a season with the club, Brewster was quick to make the following remarks about his time at Swansea during a recent interview with the club’s official website:

“I have loved every moment of it, I love the club, I love the fans, I love the staff, I love everybody here.

“I don’t know what is going to happen next year but if I don’t come back Swansea will always be in my heart.”

The Verdict

Brewster will certainly be missed by the Swans next term if he does indeed fail to return to the Welsh club, with the young front-man having breathed new life into the club’s promotion hopes after arriving back in January.

Given the impact made by the youngster, it would be fair to assume that the Swans would indeed be keen to explore the possibility of Brewster returning next season with Liverpool sure to be keen for their prospect to gain more valuable experience at a competitive level over the next few years.

The player has come on leaps and bounds as a result of playing in one of the most competitive leagues in the world and will certainly be relishing his next move in order to continue his development.

Given that opportunities will likely be limited at Liverpool next term, it appears likely that we could well see Brewster on the move again in the coming months, with the in-form striker sure to generate plenty of interest.