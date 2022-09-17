Rhian Brewster makes bullish claim about his situation at Sheffield United

Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster says he is confident his wait for a goal will come to an end sooner rather than later, and that will allow him to go on a run in front of goal.

Brewster became the Blades’ record signing when he made the move to Bramall Lane from Liverpool back in the summer of 2020.

However, a frustrating debut campaign saw the striker fail to score a single goal as the club were relegated from the Premier League.

There were then signs of a turn in fortune for Brewster in the Championship last season, when he found the net four times in the first half of the season, only for an injury in January to bring a premature end to his campaign.

Having returned to action at the start of the current campaign, the 22-year-old has featured in all nine league games played by Paul Heckingbottom’s side this season, but is yet to get on the scoresheet.

Now though, it seems Brewster himself is confident that he will not be waiting much longer for a goal.

Discussing whether he is concerned about his recent wait for a goal, the striker told The Sheffield Star: “No, I feel like it’s coming. I had a couple of chances I feel I should have done better with, like the header the other day.

“But it is coming and it’s only a matter of time and when I score one, I’ll score a few. The more you think it’s not going to come, it won’t. And the more you believe, it will. And once I get one, I think I’ll get more.” The Verdict It would not be a huge surprise if Brewster was to go on a run in front of goal sooner rather than later. We have already seen this season with one Sheffield United striker, Oli McBurnie, that a single goal can lead to plenty more following. Brewster himself has also shown when on loan a Swansea that he can score consistently in the Championship, so you can understand the confidence that he has here. Given the excellent start to the season that they have already enjoyed, the idea of adding Brewster on top form into Paul Heckingbottom’s side, will surely be an exciting prospect for those of a Blades persuasion.