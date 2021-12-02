Rhian Brewster issues injury update ahead of Sheffield United’s clash with Cardiff City

Sheffield United forward Rhian Brewster has admitted that he is hoping that he will be able to feature for the club in their showdown with Cardiff City on Saturday.

The forward had to be withdrawn in the second-half of the Blades’ meeting with Bristol City last weekend after picking up a hamstring issue.

Brewster managed to build upon his recent strike against Blackburn Rovers by giving United the lead over Nigel Pearson’s side at Bramall Lane.

Billy Sharp, who was brought on as a replacement for Brewster, then sealed all three points for the Blades by scoring his sixth goal of the season in the closing stages of this fixture.

Having illustrated some real signs of promise in recent weeks, Brewster will be determined to establish himself as a key player for the club during the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Set to face a Cardiff side this weekend who have won three of their last four games in the Championship, Paul Heckingbottom’s side will need to be at their very best in order to secure a positive result on their travels.

Ahead of the club’s trip to Wales, Brewster has shared an update on his fitness.

1 of 30 What year was Billy Sharp born? 1986 1987 1988 1989

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about his hamstring, the forward said: “Yeah, it’s okay, just trying to work my [way] back and hopefully be ready for Saturday.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Brewster has managed to showcase his talent during the club’s recent fixtures, Heckingbottom will unquestionably be hoping to call upon his services on Saturday.

Particularly impressive against the Robins last weekend, the forward managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 7.22 in this fixture as he scored his third goal of the season at Bramall Lane.

Providing that Brewster is fit enough to start at the Cardiff City Stadium, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he goes on to produce another promising performance in this fixture.

By continuing to deliver the goods in-front of goal in the coming months, the forward could help his side climb the Championship standings.