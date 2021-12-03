Rhian Brewster details individual importance of Sheffield United duo

Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster has identified Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick as two key role models he learns from at Bramall Lane, speaking about the value of the striking pair on the club’s YouTube channel.

The England youth international has managed to return to form recently, enduring a difficult start to his career in South Yorkshire but scoring twice in his last three games and recording the first goal of new manager Paul Heckingbottom’s permanent reign on Sunday.

Starting in his natural position up top in his past two matches against Reading and the Robins, the 21-year-old looks much more comfortable and will be hoping the arrival of new boss Heckingbottom can help to continue the revival of his career at the second-tier side.

He has plenty of competition in the forward department though, with Sharp, McGoldrick, Oliver McBurnie and Lys Mousset available as potential lone options up top with no shortage of attacking firepower at the club.

Both Sharp and McGoldrick were involved for the Blades against Nigel Pearson’s men in their last fixture, with the former coming on for Brewster in the 69th minute and the latter starting alongside the Three Lions’ prospect.

Their availability may limit the youngster’s game time this season with the need for rotation, but he still values the experienced pair as beneficial to his career as he spoke ahead of this weekend’s trip to Cardiff City.

He said to the Blades’ media team: “They’re obviously a different kind of players to me in some aspects.

“But they’ve scored a lot of goals and they’ve got amazing experiences.

“If you can learn something off them, then you’re basically winning. Sharpy’s scored a lot of goals, he’s a club legend.

“And obviously Didzy as well, even different types of finishing. If you can learn that and add it to your game, then it will help a lot.”

The Verdict:

Although the duo’s ability is remarkable as two of the better strikers in the second tier, their mental guidance will probably be just as important to a youngster like Brewster who struggled in the early stages of his career in South Yorkshire.

His failure to get on the scoresheet last season could have been detrimental to his entire career considering how much hype there was surrounding him when he signed for the club last October, but he seems to have got himself back on track and his teammates’ experience must have played a part in that.

Having a prolific and consistent goalscorer like Sharp alongside him in training can only help physically as well – and the 35-year-old has probably passed on the secrets to his success throughout the years onto the England youth international who has the potential to go on and be a huge success in a top European league.

Manager Heckingbottom recently commended the captain’s conduct both on and off the pitch – and though Brewster already seems like the perfect professional from his interviews – having a role model like the veteran will help to maintain his high standards.

And McGoldrick’s experience with the Republic of Ireland national team may be of use in the future if the young forward goes on to play for the Three Lions at a senior level.