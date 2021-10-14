Rhian Brewster details importance of relationship with Morgan Gibbs-White and outlines why Sheffield United fans will take to him

Sheffield United forward Rhian Brewster has said Morgan Gibbs-White’s commitment to the cause and passion will make Blades fans take to the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee even more than they currently are, also revealing the importance of their chemistry in an interview with Yorkshire Live.

After receiving a very limited amount of game time at Molineux in recent seasons, the 21-year-old was shipped out on a season-long loan deal to Slavisa Jokanovic’s side on deadline day back in August, previously looking set to strengthen the central midfield area that was severely lacking in options after John Lundstram’s departure in the summer.

But with fellow signing Conor Hourihane also available as an option in the middle of the park, the Wolves man has spent much of his time out on the right, contributing heavily to the cause and recording five goal contributions in six league games for the South Yorkshire side.

This form is in stark contrast with Rhian Brewster’s, with the England youth international scoring just once in 38 competitive appearances for the club and failing to register a single assist.

Things have gone from bad to worse for the forward, being harshly sent off on international duty against Andorra last week and failing to kickstart his season with the Three Lions.

One man he could be relying on to overturn his fortunes is Gibbs-White, with the duo striking up a friendship before the latter’s temporary move to Bramall Lane and spending time together in the youth international setup.

Speaking about the Wolves loanee, Brewster said: “We built up a strong relationship on the pitch. It’s good to have someone on the pitch who you have played with before because you know the chemistry is there.

“It’s been good to see him again and hopefully he can show for Sheffield United what he has shown for England.

“He has fitted in nicely into the dressing room and the fans will take to him because he will work hard and show his passion, which is what Blades want to see.

“I think they will want to see him do well just like I do.”

The Verdict:

With Gibbs-White’s attacking threat and creativity, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Brewster get in and amongst the goals with the understanding they already have with each other, because it’s clear the duo have a close relationship.

But with Billy Sharp in good form and Lys Mousset working his way back to full fitness, it will be an extremely difficult task for the forward to nail down a starting spot, especially with Slavisa Jokanovic opting to play with one up top.

The duo’s relationship definitely gives the Blades another attacking weapon in their armoury though – and after spending a hefty £23.5m on Brewster – the club’s board will be keen to see him in action as much as possible.

As things stand, they aren’t receiving any sort of return on their investment in him, but one positive is the fact he’s under contract until 2025, so there’s plenty of time for him to make an impact and as a promising young player, things can only get better.

In the end, a loan spell away from Bramall Lane might be the most beneficial option for him, but it remains to be seen whether they would let a talented player like him leave for a Championship rival.