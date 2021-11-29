Rhian Brewster delivers social media message to Sheffield United fans following impact in Bristol City win

Sheffield United forward Rhian Brewster has taken to his personal Instagram account to celebrate the Blades getting off to a winning start under Paul Heckingbottom against Bristol City.

The Blades had managed to secure a needed 1-0 win at Reading on Tuesday in Slavisa Jokanovic’s final game in charge of the club, but despite that victory their performances were not inspiring confidence that they could improve their form enough to get closer to the top-six.

Heckingbottom will have been aiming to get more energy into the performances and a greater attacking intent from his side than Jokanovic was largely able to achieve at Bramall Lane this term. The former Barnsley and Leeds United manager was able to do that against Bristol City and the Blades were on the front foot and fired 21 efforts in on goal.

Brewster managed to fire home one of those attempts in the 40th minute with him registering just his second league goal of the campaign. The forward was entrusted to lead the line for the Blades and he looked much improved for large parts of the match from what he has been able to produce so far this season.

Following Sheffield United’s win against Bristol City, Brewster took to his personal Instagram account to celebrate the victory and he also insisted he thoroughly enjoyed getting back towards his best form and adding to his goal tally.

The verdict

It does seem that we could finally start to see more from Brewster at Sheffield United under Heckingbottom. The 21-year-old was not able to fully convince Jokanovic over his qualities and it did not seem as though the forward would be able to make that much of an impact in the Championship this term for the Blades.

There have even been some reports that have suggested that the 21-year-old might even leave Bramall Lane during the January transfer window. Heckingbottom though will surely want to keep him and given his record working with the young and talented players within the club’s academy setup, he could be the right coach to get the attacker back to his best.

Brewster was right that it was indeed a major victory for the Blades and it is now vital that they build on the three points they were able to pick up against Bristol City. After struggling to see a bright attacking performance all season from their side, supporters will have thoroughly enjoyed what they saw from Heckingbottom’s side.