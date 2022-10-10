Rhian Brewster delivers honest Sheffield United verdict after club’s latest setback

Rhian Brewster has admitted that Sheffield United cannot afford to dwell on their latest setback in the Championship and will be looking to work on the mistakes that they made against Stoke City in training this week.

The Blades would have been hoping to get back to winning ways in their showdown with the Potters following their recent defeat to Queens Park Rangers at Bramall Lane.

However, United were unable to secure a positive result in this particular fixture as Stoke claimed all three points at the bet365 Stadium.

Ben Wilmot opened the scoring for Stoke in the fourth minute as he converted from Phil Jagielka’s delivery.

Brewster then levelled proceedings for the Blades by firing home from close range.

Jagielka restored Stoke’s advantage on the stroke of half-time as he headed home from a corner.

The Potters sealed victory in the second-half as Liam Delap scored in stoppage-time.

Despite this defeat, the Blades retained their place at the top of the Championship standings as Norwich City were also beaten on Saturday.

Following this clash, Brewster delivered an honest verdict on his side’s current situation in the second-tier.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Brewster said: “Yeah of course [Sheffield United are top of the table], but we want more, we’re disappointed to pick up one point in a week.

“That’s not us, we want to be picking up nine points, maybe seven points as a bare minimum.

“Of course, this week we’ve picked up one but we can’t dwell on that now.

“We need to get back on the training pitch, watch the game back to find and fix the wrongs that happened today and go again next week at home.”

The Verdict

United will be hoping that this turns out to be a minor blip as their goal for the 2022/23 campaign is to secure a return to the Premier League.

With the Blades set to take on Blackpool this weekend, it will be interesting to see whether Brewster is handed another opportunity to impress in this particular fixture.

Having netted his first league goal of the season against Stoke, the forward will now be determined to add to his tally on a regular basis in the coming months.

With Oli McBurnie set to be available for selection on Saturday after missing the club’s defeat to the Potters due to suspension, he will rival Brewster for a place in the starting eleven.

