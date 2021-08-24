Rhian Brewster and Sheffield United exit talk: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Sheffield United are said to be open to selling their misfiring striker Rhian Brewster during the current transfer window, as per a recent report by The Sun.

The talented 21-year-old was only brought to Bramall Lane in October last year from Liverpool but is already coming under increasing pressure after only finding the back of the net once since pulling on a red and white shirt.

Brewster was a record signing for the Blades and it has now become clear that Slavisa Jokanovic would be willing to let the young frontman leave the Steel City if the right offer was forthcoming for his services.

On the face of it, Sheffield United would find it tough to recoup even half the amount that they paid for the player, with no clubs having been mentioned so far as potential suitors for the England youth international.

Whilst Brewster is sure to be one of the higher earners on the books at Bramall Lane after choosing to depart Anfield, which could add further complications into the mix for a potential departure.

His signing is viewed as something of an expensive mistake at present and unless he starts banging in the goals, he faces a long season, particularly with the Blades having plenty of other forward options at their disposal.

A loan deal could potentially work out for the player, but it all depends on the club’s desire to get him off the books or not, as there is plenty to argue that he could well find his feet in the second division after showing that he can cut it at the level with Swansea City in the past.

All in all this is a very tough period for Brewster and it will be a real test of his character at such a young age.