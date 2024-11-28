Régis Le Bris has issued a warning to his Sunderland defenders regarding their playing time ahead of their clash with Sheffield United on Friday evening.

The Black Cats have drawn each of their last five league fixtures, which has seen them fall out of the automatic promotion places.

The Wearside outfit have conceded just three goals during this run, with the side remaining defensively solid as players return to full fitness.

Dan Ballard and Aji Alese have made their comeback from injury, with Dennis Cirkin also close to recovering from surgery on a wrist issue.

Chris Mepham and Luke O’Nien have enjoyed positive spells for Sunderland during Ballard and Alese’s absence, meaning Le Bris will have a selection headache at the back with plenty of options to choose from.

Le Bris has admitted that his current selection dilemma is a nice problem for him to have, particularly ahead of such a busy period in the season.

He has warned his players that nobody will be guaranteed game time, indicating that rotation could be key through the next several weeks.

"Yes, but for me it's a good problem," Le Bris told the Sunderland Echo of his looming selection headache.

"The next part, December and January will be crazy so we need many players to keep the level of the team.

“If we can repeat games like that with good depth I think it's very important to be competitive.

“It's clear for the players.

“They have experienced this league so they know long sequences of three games in a week we will need everyone available.

"They can be frustrated when they're on the bench but they know the next game it's possible they'll play.

“For us in the dressing room we don't have a problem with that."

Sunderland league position

Versatile left-sided defender Alese returned to the side for Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Millwall last weekend, starting for the first time since August’s 1-0 victory over Burnley.

Meanwhile, Ballard has been back in the team since the 2-2 draw at home to Coventry City at the start of November after missing nearly two months of action.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of November 28th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 17 +19 35 2 Sheffield United 17 +15 35 3 Burnley 17 +15 33 4 Sunderland 17 +14 33 5 Watford 17 +2 29 6 Middlesbrough 17 +9 27 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

These draws have seen the Black Cats drop to fourth in the Championship table, two points behind leaders Leeds United.

Next up for Le Bris’ side is a huge clash against second place Sheffield United on Friday evening at Bramall Lane in an 8pm kick-off.

Injury issues clearing up will be huge for Sunderland

Having the likes of Ballard, Alese and Cirkin back in the Sunderland team now opens up a lot of selection options for Le Bris, which should be useful during the busy winter run.

While the likes of Mepham and O’Nien both performed well together while Alese and Ballard were out, having competition for minutes will be healthiest.

Having Cirkin back will also be massive, provided he can then remain fit once in the team again, as he has been perhaps the standout left-back in the second tier.

This is the boost that Le Bris needs, especially given how his side’s form has dipped in recent weeks, and this challenge to the players might be what they need to up their game ahead of Friday night.