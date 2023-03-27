Reading FC's 2022/23 campaign has been a mixed one so far.

After a positive start to the season under Paul Ince, the second half of the season has been more of a struggle.

Indeed, the club currently sit 18th in the league standings, and there is also a points deduction hanging over their heads.

Aside from the points deduction, though, yet another off-field development has emerged that could have a significant effect on the football club in the not too distant future.

Indeed, that development is that the Select Car Leasing Stadium could be used by Chelsea as a temporary home whilst they look to build a new stadium.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who assess the Berkshire ground as one of the options Chelsea could use in the event they have to play matches away from their home stadium.

Their report, though, does highlight a number of issues that playing at the Select Car Leasing Stadium would bring.

First of all, the attendance of the stadium is just 24,000, which is obviously considerably less than Chelsea's 40,000 current capacity at Stamford Bridge, and way short of the 60,000 capacity that the Blues are aspiring to with their next ground.

Furthermore, the stadium is outside of London, a reported 39 miles away from Stamford Bridge, which could create issues for supporters travelling to the ground from inside the capital.

It isn't all negative, though, with some potential positives of using the Reading stadium.

The ground has previously hosted rugby matches, which could mean that Reading would be open to allowing Chelsea to use it.

Of course, Reading's Select Car Leasing Stadium is not the only option that the Blues could use.

The Daily Mail report name-drops several others, including Craven Cottage, Wembley Stadium, Twickenham.

Furthermore, this does not look as though it is an imminent move, far from it.

The above report claims that Chelsea still have several hurdles to overcome in order to get their plans for a new stadium approved.

The Verdict

This would certainly be an interesting arrangement were it to come to fruition.

Reading's stadium has obviously previously hosted rugby matches, and I'm sure the club would appreciate the extra revenue that could potentially arise as part of such an agreement.

It does appear that the ground is just one of many options, though, and it has to be said, that there appear to be more convenient options for the club and their supporters.

Wembley and Twickenham have significant capacity advantages, for example, and even Craven Cottage, given its West London location, feels like a better proposition.

It will certainly be interesting to see if this one develops any further.