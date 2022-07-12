Reyes Cleary’s expected departure date detailed with offer on the table

A new contract offer from West Bromwich Albion remains on the table for teenage forward Reyes Clearly but he is expected to depart when his scholarship deal expires in December, according to the Express&Star.

The 18-year-old has turned heads with his performances for Albion’s age-group sides – scoring 13 goals in 11 U18s appearances and seven in 15 games for the U23s – with Arsenal, Everton, Newcastle United, and Bayern Munich among the clubs linked.

Clearly is understood to have rejected the offer of a first professional from the Baggies and, back in March, is believed to have informed the Championship club’s hierarchy of his intent to leave.

However, a report from the Express&Star has claimed that the teenager will have to wait until December and the end of his scholarship deal to leave Albion.

Additionally, it is thought that there is still an offer on the table for Cleary to sign a new contract and stay at West Brom.

The Verdict

The Cleary situation is a frustrating one for Albion and it seems as though it’s going to drag on until December.

The Hawthorns outfit will hope that will give them time to convince the 18-year-old to sign new terms but it seemed ahead of the summer that he’d come to terms with leaving, as his reported conversation with the club hierarchy and an Instagram story illustrated.

The Baggies have seen plenty of young talent depart in recent years, including the likes of Louie Barry and Morgan Rogers, and it seems Cleary is going to be another name to add to that list.

All in all, it’s been a positive summer for the Baggies but there’s no denying that this situation is set to end negatively for them.