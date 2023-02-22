Revitalised Burnley ace is making contract decision a foregone conclusion: Opinion

Ashley Barnes has looked a player reborn in recent weeks and is certainly doing all he can to earn a new contract at Burnley ahead of next season.

Barnes has been a loyal servant to the Clarets and has seen it all with them, from promotions and relegations to fighting for a European spot, and through it all he has been professional and committed to the cause.

Indeed, whilst a number of key players left last summer he remained at the club as the Vincent Kompany era began, and it is now we are seeing him seemingly getting back to his best.

He’s scored two goals in his last two games in the Championship and is looking a real menace, after perhaps starting the season off of the boil, and such a pick up in form is naturally going to be getting Burnley to think about getting an extension to his current deal sorted at the close of this current campaign.

Of course, nothing is guaranteed and it remains to be seen what division Burnley are going to be in and how that impacts their summer plans – but it seems likely a return to the Premier League is on the cards and keeping some top flight experience in the squad for next year seems no bad thing, especially after a lot of it left last summer.

Experience counts for something, but on the pitch displays count for more and fortunately for Barnes and Burnley he is showing that there is still so much he can offer the club moving forwards.

Indeed, he’s clearly still got the hunger to prove himself and deliver for the club and players like that do not come around too often, which Vincent Kompany will be aware of.

Ultimately, if Barnes keeps his current run of form up and keeps scoring goals and helping Burnley get the results they need to seal promotion, there’ll surely be no-one connected with the club that really wants to see him leave.

The fans have been singing his praises for years, Kompany evidently appreciates what he does both on and off of the ball and in terms of his presence in the dressing room, and those higher up than the manager at the club know what he is all about too.

The only thing that might have likely triggered an exit in the summer coming seemed to be poor form and not getting into the side but, right now, Barnes is making light of such concerns.

