Revisiting their transfer interest in this Man United ace should be top of Sheffield United’s priority list: Opinion

Inconsistent. That is one word to describe Sheffield United’s start to their Sky Bet Championship campaign this year.

The Blades have certainly experienced a rough beginning to their first season back in the second tier following relegation and things haven’t been plain sailing for new boss Slavisa Jokanovic as a result.

Players being linked with moves elsewhere, some leaving for bigger clubs and a struggle to bring in new personnel on loan plagued much of their summer transfer window business.

As a result they now have more depth in some areas more than others, whilst it is still slightly unclear as to whether the Serb has nailed down what his best team/formation is at Bramall Lane.

Indeed his shopping list during the previous window wasn’t as long as many would have expected, with the club only bringing in a total of five players overall, with four of those being loans.

But there is certainly one area that was left unattended too and has since then, remained as a slight blotch on the copy book of the Sheffield United boss.

The Blades were dying out for a winger to add some much needed width to their side, particularly as Jokanovic looked to move away from the tried and trusted three at the back system that had been nurtured and employed by his predecessor, Chris Wilder.

Unfortunately for the former Fulham and Watford man’s sake, the club failed to bring in the player required, despite various reports linking them with a loan move for Manchester United’s Amad Diallo.

And now, despite previously failing to bring the Ivorian in, it has today been suggested by The Star that the club would be interested in revisiting a move for the highly rated teenager.

In the grand scheme of things, a move for such a player would make complete sense, particularly with the Blades having had to utilise the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White and Ben Osborn in slightly unfamiliar roles as they struggle to pose a threat from out wide on a regular basis.

Diallo is a player who plays predominately from the right and likes to cut in on his left foot, thus creating openings for not only himself in the middle of the pitch but also opportunities for the right back to get forward on the overlap down that flank.

The winger’s game time has been limited this term due to an injury which prevented him from heading out on loan in the summer and will surely be chomping at the bit to return to action.

Bramall Lane is a stage that could offer him exactly what he is looking for and indeed he would be one of the only out and out wide players in the squad if he made the move to the Steel City.

Sheffield United have already showcased their pulling power to bring in Robin Olsen on loan from Roma in an eye catching deal and they should certainly be looking to repeat that trick come January as Diallo heads up their list of priorities.

Bringing in a player of his talents could make all the difference as they look to close the gap on the top six places moving forwards.