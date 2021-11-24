Revelation involving Barnsley and Bradford City comes to light amidst Oakwell uncertainty

Barnsley are said to have approached Bradford City earlier this year over a potential ground share agreement, as per a recent report by the Yorkshire Post.

The Tykes have played their football at Oakwell for the best part of 134 years, however there are now some doubts over their long term future at the stadium.

Barnsley’s co-chairman Paul Conway previously announced that the club had shelved their plans to purchase the ground outright, with the Yorkshire side intending to stay on as tenants, whilst he also failed to rule out the prospect of the club relocating.

This news also follows the club’s decision to close the west stand of the ground due to safety concerns, with 1000 season ticket holders being affected as a result.

In addition to their talks with the Bantams earlier this year, the Tykes previously approached Rotherham United in January about a potential groundshare agreement and are also said to have held talks with two Lancashire based EFL sides.

However it has been made clear that the club’s priority is to remain at Oakwell moving forwards.

The Verdict

This will be worrying to hear for fans of the Tykes, however it appears that these talks have just taken place as a precaution rather than with any sort of intention in mind.

Clearly there are some issues that need to be ironed out in order for Barnsley to stay at their home, however it is stated in the report that they still have a good relationship in place with the council, which will only help their cause.

We have seen Coventry City struggle in the past with similar issues and the Football League will no doubt be keen for this to not be a repeat of what happened to the Sky Blues.

Everyone associated with the Tykes will be keen for this issue to be resolved as soon as possible.