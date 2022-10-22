Revelation emerges on how QPR boss Mick Beale was viewed by players at Aston Villa

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale was ‘loved’ by most Aston Villa players, where he was given plenty of responsibility by Steven Gerrard.

The Premier League side made the decision to sack Gerrard after a 3-0 defeat to Fulham in the week which has left them hovering above the relegation zone.

Since then there has been plenty of talk on what went wrong for the former England international, with some pointing to Beale’s decision to quit for QPR a key moment.

And, looking at what went wrong at Villa Park, The Athletic gave an insight into how Beale was viewed by the dressing room before his departure.

“His first assistant manager, Michael Beale, was very thorough. Gerrard told his former No 2 how he wanted his team to play and gave him the freedom to put that into place. Most players loved it, but others had their reservations and felt Beale was too assertive for a right-hand man.”

The 42-year-old’s reputation is high right now with the R’s leading the way in the Championship – with Beale rejecting the chance to move to Wolves in the past few days.

The verdict

This is an interesting update as it firstly shows that Beale is someone who is well thought of as a coach by high level players, which is what most knew.

The fact he was seen as assertive also gives an indication into the sort of responsibility he was given by Gerrard, who clearly placed a lot of trust and faith in the coach.

So, it’s probably no surprise that he has gone on to be a manager in his own right and R’s fans will hope he can build on the fantastic start to the season he’s had with them.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.