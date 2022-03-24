Revelation emerges on Derby County player after departure sealed

Derby County would have had an option to extend Festy Ebosele’s contract if he had made a certain number of appearances this term, as per a report from The Athletic.

The 19-year-old signed a pre-contract agreement with Serie A outfit Udinese earlier this week with his existing terms at Pride Park coming to an end in the summer, a cruel blow to Wayne Rooney’s men who have now lost another one of their big talents.

Not only is Ebosele leaving in the summer – but Luke Plange and Dylan Williams both left the club during the January transfer window as the club’s administrators look to keep the second-tier side afloat financially.

Ebosele’s departure looks set to be an even bigger blow than Williams’, with the former making 30 league appearances so far this term and stepping up admirably with the likes of Patrick Roberts, Florian Jozefzoon and Jordon Ibe all leaving the club last summer.

With Kamil Jozwiak also sealing a move away from the East Midlands, linking up with MLS outfit Charlotte earlier this month, the teenager looks set to continue being a key figure for the Rams between now and the end of the season.

Able to operate both as a winger and a full-back, his presence could have been vital from next season too with the club likely to be working under strict financial restrictions for the foreseeable future – but his future is now secured in Italy after signing a five-year contract with his new side.

He could have seen his stay at Pride Park extended if he had made a certain number of appearances – but this opportunity is now gone with the relegation battlers needing to replace the teenager when the summer comes along.

The Verdict:

This must be a real source of frustration for Darren Wassall who has seen many of these players come through the ranks at Pride Park but won’t be able to see them thrive in the East Midlands for the long term.

The one man that’s responsible for this is Mel Morris, whose financial mismanagement means a bright Derby future is now slipping away with every sale of a young player only going on to demoralise Derby fans further.

Survival has to be the key aim at this point – but it’s still disappointing for them to lose some of their most promising assets and they will be hoping to retain as many of their remaining prospects as possible.

Some of those who have departed will thrive, others won’t, but it’s still a blow nonetheless and this is why extra efforts now need to be made to retain the likes of Eiran Cashin and Liam Thompson, two players that have stepped up to the plate well.

And perhaps a loan deal for Ebosele could be sanctioned if Rooney wants him back next year, with Udinese unlikely to utilise him regularly straight away.

Looking at it from the wide man’s point of view, he needed financial security and he has managed to get that by signing this pre-contract agreement.