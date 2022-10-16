Revelation emerges on 51-year-old amid West Brom links

Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche has sent ex-colleague Ian Woan to watch games involving Leicester City and Nottingham Forest as he potentially looks to remain in the Premier League, according to The Sun.

Brendan Rodgers is potentially the manager under the most pressure in the top flight at the moment following his side’s 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace yesterday afternoon, with his side currently sitting in 19th position.

For a side that were competing in Europe not so long ago and won the FA Cup, the Foxes will be extremely disappointed at their current predicament and many supporters are putting pressure on the board to remove the former Reading manager from his position.

Dyche is one man that has been linked to the King Power Stadium as a potential successor, though Rodgers remains in his post at this stage despite the increasing pressure on him.

Steve Cooper, meanwhile, is currently making full use of the credit he has in the bank from last season and has recently been given a new contract despite the fact his side currently sit rock bottom of the table.

Although some would have been expecting an underwhelming start at the City Ground considering the drastic rebuild there was in the summer, many would have been expecting them to be outside the relegation zone with the quality of players they have at their disposal.

Dyche could potentially be a candidate to go in and improve the East Midlands side’s fortunes, with the 51-year-old’s ambitions potentially ruling out a move to the Baggies at this stage despite his links to the top job at The Hawthorns.

The Verdict:

If he isn’t fully committed to the project at Albion, then he certainly isn’t the right man to come in so supporters shouldn’t be too disheartened if he decides to join a top-tier club instead.

Considering his work with the Clarets, he probably deserves the opportunity to remain in the top flight so it would be difficult to see the Baggies’ fanbase be too resentful if he decides to remain at the top level.

The project at The Hawthorns is a potentially exciting one though – because the 51-year-old will have plenty of top-quality players at his disposal and under his stewardship – it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Baggies shoot up the table.

Yesterday just goes to show how well Albion can play when they are released from their shackles, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise either if he was to move to the Midlands to take charge of the Championship outfit.

However, a lot more than a managerial appointment is needed to get the club back on track, with the board needing to step up and rekindle the relationship they have lost with supporters.