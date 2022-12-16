Revelation emerges of £50m West Brom investment offer

West Brom received an approach from a United States-based investor this season, according to The Telegraph.

This comes at a time when the Baggies’ current owners insist that the Championship side is not currently for sale.

The group, described as a “blue-chip investor based in the United States,” first attempted to purchase the club two years ago with an offer worth up to £100 million, which was rejected.

That same group returned this campaign with a £50 million offer with ties to a current Premier League chief executive, but were again turned down.

It is expected that the club is set to turn over a small profit for its recent financial year, under new CEO Ron Gourlay.

New manager Carlos Corberan has overseen a positive upturn in form since his appointment in October, which has caused a positive atmosphere at the Hawthorns.

But the club is under financial pressure to achieve promotion back to the Premier League due to the dwindling amount earned from parachute payments.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Ben Foster Yes No

If promotion is not achieved then the club will be left with a bloated wage bill it cannot afford without investment elsewhere.

One avenue for investment being considered is a potential loan from MSD Holdings, who have previously provided funds to Southampton and Derby County.

The Verdict

Corberan’s appointment has come at the right time for Albion, whose recent form has brought them back to within eight points of the play-off places.

If the team can continue their impressive form under the Spaniard, then a top six finish may yet be on the cards.

But the financial situation surrounding the club is still not pretty reading, and knowledge that the owners turned down an offer for West Brom may not be what supporters want to hear.

Guochuan Lai is not a particularly popular person among the Baggies, so rejecting an offer from a US investor means he is likely committed to the club for the long-run.